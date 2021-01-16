Lieselotte Cornwell, 88, of Harrisonburg passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Bellaire of Stone Port Assisted Living facility. She was born in Bad Nauheim, Germany, and was the daughter of Karl and Emilie Spiess.
Lotte attended Fashion Design School in Germany, throughout her earlier years designed, and produced many of her dresses and outfits with her Singer sewing machine.
In 1954, she married Army Sergeant Nicholas Cornwell from the Manassas, Virginia area, in Bad Nauheim, Germany; he preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Cornwell and wife, Cindy, of Harrisonburg, who she lived with during her last ten years, and Nicholas Cornwell, Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Collierville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Laura, Tori and Nick, and one great-grandchild, Aiden.
Our family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Sentara RMH, VMRC Oak Lea Rehab Facility and especially, Bellaire Assisted Living Facility, as well as, Nurse Cheryl at Kindred Hospice for all their comfort and care they provided for our mother during her last days on earth.
Lotte was cremated and will be interred with her husband, Nicholas, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Lindsey Funeral Home and Crematory in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
