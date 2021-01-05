Lila Mae King Janzen
Lila Mae King Janzen, 98, of Harrisonburg, Va., died from complications of COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020. She was born to L.O. and Anna Erb King Dec. 10, 1922, at home in rural Hutchinson, Kan.
She was baptized at Yoder Mennonite Church, graduated from Hesston Academy, Hesston, Kan., and worked at La Junta, Colo. Hospital before marrying Samuel R. Janzen at her parents’ home, Sept. 19, 1943. Together, they served the Mennonite Church in pastorates at Greensburg, Kan., Glenwood Springs, Colo., Harrisonburg, Va., and Souderton, Pa. Sam and Lila Mae came to Harrisonburg in August 1967, making Harrisonburg their home for the rest of their lives, with a 4-year interlude in Souderton when Sam retired.
Lila Mae loved music and singing, gardening, and hand work, teaching all her daughters to knit and her sons to use their hands. She made a quilt for each of her children for their fiftieth birthday. A skilled Scrabble player, she loved making time to play games with her children and grandchildren. Always valuing education and learning, she was so grateful for things that surprised her and made her and other people laugh.
She is survived by her eight children: Lois (Lyle) Preheim, Freeman, S.D.; Ruthanne (Leo) Heatwole, Harrisonburg, Va.; J. Melvin Janzen, Waynesboro, Va.; J. Milton (Anna) Janzen, Newport News, Va.; Carla (Sherwin) Jacobs, Harrisonburg, Va.; Rebecca (Jack) Fullmer, Nampa, Idaho; Deanna (Marlo) Kauffman, Goshen, Ind., and Margaret (Mustapha) Abderrahmane, Oakland, Calif. She had eight grandchildren: Ryan (Thaona) Garber, Erika Janzen, Jacob (Tressy) Janzen, Brittney (Steve) Delaplain, Justin (Ashley) Fullmer, Leah Jacobs, Jill (Peter) Claassen, Melissa (Brandon) Gillespie. Five great-grandchildren, Jack and Ryan Ruth Delaplain, Isla and Aveline Garber, and Madison Fullmer will learn stories of great-grandma in years to come.
The family deeply appreciates the community and care that Lila Mae received at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where she was living since 2001. They are also especially grateful for the doctors and nurses at Sentara RMH who cared for Lila Mae in the last weeks of her life. No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
