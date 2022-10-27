(Nov. 1, 1930-Oct. 25, 2022)
Lillian E. Hansen died on Oct. 25, 2022, at 91 years of age. She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in South Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y., the daughter of Gerhard and Aasine Ellingsen, Norwegian emigres who became U.S. Citizens. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was fluent in Norwegian and a keeper of the food and holiday customs of Norway.
She was the youngest of three siblings. Her elder brother, Arthur, a 9th Army Air Force veteran of World War II, and elder sister, Gladys, predeceased her as did her parents. As a girl, she attended schools within walking distance of her home in Queens, P.S. 121 and John Adams High School, from which she graduated.
She married Kenneth M. Hansen in 1966, and was mother to two sons, Paul and Scott. Kenneth, her husband of 52 years, predeceased her on Aug. 15, 2019. She enjoyed a rich and fulfilling youth and early adulthood, including ice-skating, attempts at skiing, and church functions. To say Lillian was a daughter and supporter of the church would be an understatement. Her life revolved around the church and its people year round. She was a Sunday School and choir alum.
Prior to her marriage, Lillian worked as an executive secretary in Manhattan, first with the Boy Scouts of America and later with Esso Corporation in Rockefeller Center. After marriage, she resided in Fort Salonga, N.Y. with her husband and later children until her move to the Shenandoah Valley. Lil and Ken were drawn to the Valley after passing through the Skyline Drive on their honeymoon and were taken in by its beauty.
She was a member of Church of the Lamb which met in Keezletown, Va. At a gathering one could always find Lil because her laughter gave her away. She brought joy and life to any party. Lillian embodied the gift of hospitality which included not only opening her home to friend and stranger alike, but went beyond the dinner table and included opening her heart to the concerns and worries of her friends and neighbors. Lil was an attentive and doting grandmother to her four grandchildren, Jakob, Ellie, Sadie and Liam. She was a steadfast supporter of her husband, children, grandchildren, church, community and nation. Her faithful presence and prayers will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Paul; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Zoe, who was like the daughter she never had, and her grandchildren, Jakob, Ellie, Sadie and Liam.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Redeemer Classical School in Keezletown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Lamb, P.O. Box 232, Penn Laird, VA 22846, the Abide Campaign.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.