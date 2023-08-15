Lillian Faye Wimer McNett, 93, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away July 14, 2023, after years of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cam and Lillian Wimer; her husband, Harold McNett; and her siblings, Lois Eye, Lora Lee Young, Lucille Albrite, Lorraine Lawson, Jo Landes and Cam J. Wimer.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret Thomas and Linda Knox (since deceased); sons, Wayne McNett, Brent McNett and Scott McNett; daughter, Sallie Hunter; her seven grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Faye was born June 11, 1930, in Dayton, Va., and graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. She married Harold Franklin McNett in 1950. Faye worked various jobs including at Hostetter's Pharmacy in downtown Harrisonburg, the Harrisonburg Telephone Company, and later at Runninger's Pharmacy in Dayton.
Faye was a loving and supportive sister, wife, mother, and grandmother who took great pleasure in spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren for more than 60 years and she lived a life of service to others in her community. She was an avid reader who loved baking, birdwatching, sewing, quilting, gardening, making apple butter, and traveling with her family.
A memorial service will be held at the Montezuma Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Heifer Project International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203 or Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
