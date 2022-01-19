Lillian “Lil” Green Hughes, 78, received the promise of the resurrection and joined the company of the Saints eternal on Jan. 17, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
She was born Jan. 13, 1944, in Mount Jackson, Va., the daughter of the late Eustace C. “Buster” and Frances R. Green.
After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, she worked at Dunham Bush Heating and Cooling in Harrisonburg, Va. Later, she moved to Arlington, Va., where she was employed by the DC Transit Bus System in Washington, D.C. Moving back home, she was employed by Tastee Freeze in New Market, this is where she met the “Love of her Life.” After marrying Bob on Aug. 26, 1967, she worked several years at Shenandoah Travel Association in New Market and then settled down on the farm to raise a family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Hughes; sons, David (Missy) Hughes, Jason (Susan) Hughes, and Matt Hughes; grandchildren, Hayley Corder (Gary), Morgan, Madisen, and Noah Hughes; and sisters, Virginia “Ginni” Barb and Linda Borden, both of Edinburg.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Campbell, Shirley Ames and Doris Eaton; and brothers, Robert, Donnie, and Carrol “Tom” Green.
She treasured the times when many of her nieces and nephews spent part of their summers at “Camp Hughes” on the farm. She was also a very active member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market, where she worked with the youth group, Girl Scouts, and youth choir. She helped to develop the “Loaves & Fishes” food pantry in the basement of the church and was the coordinator for many years. She was also the team captain for the “Faith Walkers”, the church group for the Relay for Life Association in Shenandoah County. She always cherished the many trips and camping sprees in the RV with family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, c/o Manor Memorial United Methodist Church, 9320 North Congress St., New Market, VA 22844 or to Shenandoah County Relay for Life.
Funeral services are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
