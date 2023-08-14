Lillie Carr Ryman
Lillie Carr Ryman, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Aug. 10, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 4, 1928, in Timberville and was a daughter of the late Singleton Dodd and Minnie Lantz Carr.
She worked as a secretary for Virginia Dehydrating. In her spare time, Lillie enjoyed making and donating quilts to various groups and organizations. She was a member of Linville United Methodist Church.
On Dec. 29, 1943, she married Elwood Coffelt Ryman, who preceded her in death May 2, 2001.
Surviving are a son, Randy Ryman and wife, Karen, of Loris, S.C.; a daughter, Christina Parham and husband, David May, of Longs, S.C.; two grandchildren, Beverly Mines of Buchanan, Va., and Wesley Ryman of Willow Spring, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Bailey Mines, Evan Mines, Karly Mines, Hannah Ryman, Lily Ryman and Audrey Ryman, and two sisters, Nancy Barb of Timberville and Linda Odom of Richmond.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband at Linville Cemetery.
A special thank you to her neighbors, Jeff and Dale Graywolf and Dorothy and Chester Grove for their care and assistance they provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Anicira Veterinary Hospital, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
