Our Mother, Lillie Crawford Hawkins, age 86, entered eternal life in the evening hours of May 8, 2020.
Mom was born July 17, 1933, and grew up in the Berrytown section of Elkton and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Georgianna Lawson Crawford.
She was a former member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and graduated from McGaheysville High School in 1950. She retired from General Electric in Waynesboro as well as provided care in her home for the elderly following her retirement.
She married Charles J. Hawkins on Sept. 14, 1951, and they shared 64 years together before his death on Oct. 31, 2015. She is also preceded in death by a son, Charles J. Hawkins Jr., who died Dec. 5, 1956.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, John and Lloyd Crawford and sisters, Ethel Meadows, Grace Meadows and Ruth Pence. She is survived by one sister, Joyce Potter.
Surviving children are Cathy Murphy, Joan Blakey, Jeffrey Hawkins, and Jennifer Steele who all loved her and will miss her dearly.
Surviving grandchildren are Joseph (JJ) Murphy, Chauncey Blakey, Stefonia Blakey-Mason, Heather Hawkins-Hoehne, Kori Steele, and Kala Drake. Great-grandchildren surviving are Laila Blakey, Juliet, Izzi, and Beau Mason, Jackson Hawkins, Crimson, Harper and Eden Steele, and Kayson Drake.
Mom was an avid gardener with a passion for flowers at her home. She was also musically talented in that she could play a variety of instruments by ear and had even tried her hand at songwriting in her younger years. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including crocheting, cooking and baking, writing poetry, and taking care of her fur babies. Over the years, many stray animals found their way to her home and she always gave them a place to stay with care. Her current fur babies, Rudy and Spence, have lost their best friend.
The Rev. Sarah Bailey will conduct the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be required to wear a face covering.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
