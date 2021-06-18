Linda Ann (Simmers) Zimmerman, 74, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on April 6, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Roy and Gay (Driver) Simmers.
Linda earned her Bachelor's degree from Madison College and retired from Ottobine Elementary School. She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
On June 19, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert Lee Zimmerman, who preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Lee Ann Zimmerman, Roy Joseph Zimmerman and wife, Theresa, and Jason David Zimmerman, and wife, Brandi, all of Dayton; her sister, Janice Rhodes, of Bridgewater, and her granddaughter, Avery Zimmerman.
The casket will be closed and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
