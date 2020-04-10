Linda Arlene Romick
Linda Arlene Romick, 74, of Mount Jackson, died at her home on April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Linda was born Aug. 30, 1945, in Shenandoah County, a dughter of the late Alvin Lewis Polk and Laura Spurlin Polk.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, James Lee Romick; two sons, Alvin Lee Romick (Stacy) and Jimmy Lee Romick (Pam); a sister, Frances Hearn (Brian); a brother, Jody Carr (Janet); and five grandchildren, Josh Romick (Devin), Kara Rudolph (Ian), Kristyn Pence (Dustin), Dylan and Kayley Romick.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.