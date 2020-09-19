Linda Baer Sprinkel, 69, of Broadway, died at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after an 18-month battle with cancer.
She was born on July 2, 1951, in Harrisonburg. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Forest Baer and the late Alma Brunk Baer.
She is survived by her husband, James G. Sprinkel, his three children and eleven grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Raymond Gene Baer of Laurel Md., sister, Marilyn Baer Marcus of Broadway, brother, Robert Martin Baer (and wife Ronda) of Waynesboro, and nieces and nephews.
Her vocation was accounting and tax preparation. She served the clients of Advantage Accounting and Tax Solutions, CPA, on North Main Street in Harrisonburg for more than 40 years. Her passion was cooking from scratch. She was indeed an excellent gourmet cook. Her enjoyment was traveling. She visited most of the 50 states and countless National Parks. At the age of 18, in a two-car caravan with friends, she traveled to Bethel, N.Y. for the unprecedented and never duplicated Woodstock Music Festival. Yes, she was there! Her fondest memories included vacations with family to Walt Disney World, the Outer Banks, the Grand Canyon and annual trips to scenic Meadows of Dan on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She loved the peace and serenity of her home on a remote gravel road in beautiful Sours Hollow on Little North Mountain.
At her request there will be no memorial service. Her body will be cremated and her ashes will be spread on her beloved Baer property, which has been in her family for over 80 years and where she and her husband have resided for the past 25 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
