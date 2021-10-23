Linda Belle Allen, 74, of Luray, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Luray, and was a daughter of the late Jacob Lynn Cave and Virgie Bell Alger Cave.
Her husband, Albert Russell Allen, died on Feb. 7, 1979.
She is survived by a son, Russell Allen of Luray; a brother, Steve Franklin Cave of Luray, and a sister, Judy Ann Gochenour of Luray. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Holbert, Carson and Robert James Cave.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Trinity Brethren Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Harold H. Spencer Jr.
