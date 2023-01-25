Linda Chapman Daggy, 75, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1947, and was a daughter of the late John Bernard Chapman and Estha Madeline (Ritchie) Chapman.
Linda had retired from JMU as the Assistant to the Dean in the College of Business. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Linda was united in marriage on Sept. 29, 1990, to Donald M. Daggy, who preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2020.
Linda is survived by her stepchildren, Cherie Driver and husband, Mark, of Mount Solon, Donna Curry and husband Bill, of Bridgewater, and Wendy Clifton and husband, Greg, of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Mantz, Stephanie Robertson, Brent Driver, Whitney Mohamed, Jairus Curry, Ryan Clifton, and Megan Blevins; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Linda's life will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens with the Rev. Bill Curry officiating.
Friends may pay respects from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
