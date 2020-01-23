Linda D. Cubbage
Linda Darlene Cubbage, 58, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born July 25, 1961, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Nelson Foltz and Martha Ann Level Foltz.
On April 15, 1945, she married Gary Cubbage, who survives.
Linda worked as CNA early on in her life. The last 15 years she worked at Page Memorial Hospital in Housekeeping
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sons, Michael Foltz and Jason Cubbage, both of Luray, and Gary Cubbage Jr. of Stanley; three daughters, April Campbell and Tasha Cubbage, both of Stanley, and Whitne Cubbage of Luray; four brothers, James Dunlap, Jeff Foltz, David Foltz and Greg Foltz, all of Luray; four sisters, Sandy Aleshire of Stanley and Sue Foltz, Debbie Good and Lisa McGlothlin, all of Luray; three grandsons, Trevor Saepurachman and Trenton Cubbage, both of Stanley, and Noah Cook of Luray; and two granddaughters, Carley Cubbage and Kinsley Cubbage, both of Stanley. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Foltz.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Lucas Hollow Country Church by Andy Basnight. Burial will be in the Calvary Independent Brethren Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the church.
