Linda Diane Smallwood Rohrer, 65, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Rohrer was born July 24, 1955, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late James and Virginia See Smallwood.
Linda was a cook and caregiver for many years, but spent the last five years as a homemaker.
Linda enjoyed reading her daily devotions. She was a very kind and warm-hearted person, who enjoyed seeing people happy. She also had a great deal of love for her pets, gardening, and most importantly, her family. She attended New Hope Christian Church.
On May 20, 2015, she married Steven Daniel Rohrer, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Crystal Cleary and husband, Carl, of North Carolina; sisters, Sandy Smallwood of McGaheysville and Joyce Morris of Staunton; two grandchildren, Holly Knight of North Carolina and Takoda Knight of Rockingham County; two step- grandchildren, Tyler and Adrian; two great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Ariya; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rohrer was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Ratcliff, and a brother, James Smallwood.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a funeral service Saturday, June 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
