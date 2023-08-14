Linda Dare Wimer Knox
Linda Dare Wimer Knox, 82, of Bridgewater, Va., died Aug. 11, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Home. Born Aug. 26, 1940, in Dayton, Va. to the late Cam Wimer and Lillian Moyers Wimer, she was the youngest of nine siblings.
She graduated from Turner Ashby High School and Madison College and worked as a teacher and librarian in Rockingham County, the City of Harrisonburg, and Chesterfield County for 25 years.
She took great delight in serving her community. She was active in the Dayton Church of the Brethren and served as Chairman of the Board for the Shenandoah District Office. She participated in the Harrisonburg Women’s Club, Welcome Wagon, and a variety of other philanthropic activities. She enjoyed sewing, birding, gardening, square dancing, and traveling. She was a voracious reader and an exceptionally gifted children’s storyteller. Above all she was a devoted and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She married Walter H. Knox III on June 29, 1963, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Amy Sheffer and husband, Terry Sheffer, of Purcelville, Jennifer Knox of Broadlands, and Davis Knox and wife, Alison Knox, of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Cole, Adrienne and Gabriel Sheffer and Abbie and Paige Knox; her sister, Margaret Thomas; her niece, Kathy Landis, as well as numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Lois Eye, Lora Lee Young, Lucille Albrite, Lorine Lawson, Faye McNett, Cam J. Wimer, and Jo Landis.
The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Bridgewater. Her body was cremated.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Dayton Church of the Brethren with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, 205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at johnsonfs.com.
