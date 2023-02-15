Linda Elizabeth (Monger) Rimel, 78, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by and wrapped in the love of her family. She was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Guy Everette Monger Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Ferrell) McAlister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Shifflett (Lebert) and brother, Bruce Monger.
She attended Mt. Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville. Linda loved going up on the mountain, she loved the beach but was always ready to come back home to her mountains. Linda enjoyed sewing, crafting and was an excellent baker, known for her apple pies. She loved music, road trips and good food, but she loved her family the most.
She is survived by her loving husband, Nelson Owen Rimel, whom she was married to for 60 years. They affectionately referred to each other as “sweetie heart”; daughters, Lori Rimel Herndon and husband, Kenny, Kathy Rimel, Amy Rimel Raynes and husband, Eddie, and Nicole Rimel and husband, Jeremi; honorary daughter, Angela Eppard;grandchildren, Meg Hensley, Stone Sampson, Morgan Raynes, Lily Raynes and Raya Bliss; great-grandchild, Letty Sampson, and her beloved dog, “Kamy”; brothers, Guy Monger Jr. (Debbie) and Jerry Monger (Janice); and sisters, Shirley Turner (William), Sheila Bacon Johnson, Vickie Harman (Wayne), Lisa McAlister (Terry), Gail Monger and Brenda Hensley.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Fred Miller officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
