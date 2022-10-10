Linda Elizabeth Wherry Morris, 81, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Born Saturday, March 1, 1941, in Lakeland, Fla., she was a daughter of the late James Irwin and Katherine Brakefield Wherry.
Linda was an active member of her church community wherever she lived. A lifelong Presbyterian, she contributed to the church at the local, presbytery, and synod levels. She was also a board member of the Sunnyside Retirement Community for 17 years.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Terry Lester Morris. Also surviving are a son, Irwin Morris and wife, Chris, of Cary, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Madeline Morris of Athens, Ga., and Cameron Morris of Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepbrother, James Wherry and stepsister, Mary Marie Baker.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Sunnyside Meredith Chapel.
Interment will be private at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
