Linda Faye Argabright
Linda Faye Argabright, 69, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1951, Linda was a daughter of the late Nelson and Pauline Harlow Argabright.
Linda lived in Augusta County and Harrisonburg, Va., and was a graduate of Madison College. She worked as an accountant and attended several churches in the area, always a willing worker, office holder and musician. After declining health, Linda moved to Lexington, Ky. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include her sister, Charlcie Seekford and a nephew, Kevin Seekford. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Norman, and a sister, Nancy.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
