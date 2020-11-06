Linda Faye Harper
Linda Faye Harper, 72, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Charles Elvin and Stella Marie (Taylor) Hodge.
Linda was a homemaker, but had previously worked at Victor Metals and at Marshall’s in Bridgewater. She was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School.
On Dec. 8, 1979, she was united in marriage to Johnny Harper Jr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Johnny Harper III of Mount Solon; stepson, Allen Wade Harper of Harrisonburg; brother, Gary Wayne Hodge and wife, Linda, of Staunton; grandson, Owen Kenneth Harper; stepgrandson, Zach Harper; special cousin, Sheila Warble, and special four-legged pet, Maggie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is recommended.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.