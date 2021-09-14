Linda Faye “Nana” Shifflett, 71, of Elkton, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Phillip “J.P.” and Madeline Dean Kite.
On Oct. 5, 1968, she married Ivan Carroll “Butch” Shifflett Jr., who preceded her in death Feb. 28, 2010.
Linda was employed in private home cleaning and later worked in housekeeping at Rockingham Memorial Hospital until she retired in 2010. Family was most important to Linda; she greatly enjoyed spending time with family and taking family trips. In her spare time, she liked playing bingo, crocheting and being active in the Twirling Medallions Majorettes.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Melissa Breeden and fiancé, Steve Fauls of McGaheysville; a son, Brandon Shifflett of Elkton; three sisters, Frances Ann Shifflett and husband, Fonda, of Elkton, Shelby Stroop and husband, Larry, of McGaheysville and Betty Jo Dean and husband, Bobby, of Penn Laird; two brothers, Joe Lee Kite of McGaheysville and Larry Kite of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Katelyn Breeden and companion, Mark Good, Dakota Breeden and wife, Sabrina, William Comer, Phillip “Austin” Comer, McKenzie Shifflett and Kayden Milom-Smith; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Hottel-Breeden and Andy Breeden; close friends, Jessica Godditt and Nathaniel Beasley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wesley “Dale” Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Brad Lewis and Gerald Meeks officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Family and friends are welcome to call or visit the home of Melissa at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenditures.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
