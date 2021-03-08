Linda Faye Shifflett Morris, 72, of Elkton, passed away March 4, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Morris was born April 5, 1948, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Amos Clyde and Thelma Virginia Comer Shifflett.
Mrs. Morris was a member of the Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville and enjoyed yard sales and auctions. She loved watching hummingbirds and growing flowers. She retired from Keith’s Auto Sales after over 30 years of service.
On July 3, 1969, she married Albert P. Morris Jr., who survives. Also surviving are a son, Jason Morris and wife, Gina, of Grottoes; a daughter, Karen Eutsler of Elkton; a stepdaughter, Peggy Lam Baugher and husband, Jeff, of Grottoes; brothers, Jay Vaughn Shifflett and companion, Terry, of Buchanan, Dwight Shifflett and wife, Betty, of Elkton; grandchildren, Eddie Allen, Mike Allen, AmberLyne Elwood, Cory Price, Ryan Price, Joshua Morris, Caitlin Morris; and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Garland J. Shifflett, and a granddaughter, Brittany Lee Lam.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to nash-now.org Nash Knowledge.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.