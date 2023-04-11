Linda H. Hanger
Linda Sue Harrison Hanger, 76, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at VMRC, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Hanger was born March 10, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Everette Flick and Evalene Shelia Pence Harrison Sr.
She had worked as an LPN at Harrisonburg Health & Rehab Center, Life Care Center in New Market, and VMRC. She loved spending time with her family and taking trips on cruises. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
On May 27, 1966, she married Larry Lee Hanger, who preceded her in death on July 28, 2018.
Mrs. Hanger is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lee Hanger and fiancé, Kevin Miller, of Timberville; siblings, Fay Harrison Seal and husband, Larry, of Harrisonburg and Everette Flick Harrison Jr. and wife, Janet, of Keezletown; grandchildren, Kayla Dawn Simmers and fiancé, Sean Powell, of Staunton, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gordon Meriweather officiating.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
