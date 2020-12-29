Linda Hicks Pullin
Linda Hicks Pullin, 72, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, N.C. Linda was born July 18, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Homer and Melba (Terry) Hicks.
She is survived by daughters, Melissa Pearson (David) of Stokesdale, N.C., and Michelle Friddle (Eric) of Reidsville, N.C., as well as four beloved grandchildren, Spencer Pearson, Leah Pearson, Rachel Friddle and Austin Friddle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and daughter, Megan Ashley Pullin.
Most recently, she worked at Harris Teeter Friendly Center in Greensboro, N.C. for over 15 years.
No services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
