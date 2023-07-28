Linda Kay Ritchie
Linda Kay Ritchie, 75, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away July 26, 2023, at her residence. She was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Bergton, Va., to the late Paul Franklin and Patrona Custer.
On Nov. 16, 1971, she married Dennis Ritchie of Fulks Run.
Linda worked for the Fish Hatchery in Lacey Spring, Va.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one grandson, Michael Ritchie; and sister, Rebecca Ann Custer of Shenandoah County.
She was preceded in death by son, Junior E. Ritchie, and brother, Weldon “Bug” Custer.
Her wishes were to be cremated.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Grandlefuneralhome.com.
