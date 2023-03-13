Linda Kaye Burchfield passed from this life to the next on March 11, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Linda was born Dec. 30, 1948, in Flint, Mich., the daughter and first child of Delmas D. Burchfield and L. Katherine Roberson Burchfield, who had settled in Michigan after both had served in the Marine Corps in World War II. Her maternal grandmother, Laura Haynes Roberson, lived with the family and helped take care of Linda when she was young.
Linda moved with her family to the St. Louis, Mo. area and graduated from Mccluer High School in Florissant in 1967. She loved to sing in high school and played Liesl in the musical “The Sound of Music” her senior year. After graduating from Southwest Missouri State College, Linda moved to Northern Virginia for a job opportunity and to be near family.
For the next 47 years, Linda enjoyed a variety of jobs including being an English teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools at Frost Intermediate and Chantilly High School, a technical proposal writer with CACI, a staff member at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, and a human resources specialist at the Washington Post. In 2006, she moved to Bridgewater, Va. to be near her family, and she worked as the administrative assistant to the president of Bridgewater Retirement Community from 2008 until her retirement in December of 2018.
Linda treasured her relationship with her three nieces, Sarah, Rachel, and Laura. She loved attending their school events and extra-curricular activities, and when they were young she would always come to visit for Halloween so she could help take them trick or treating. Linda was a very thoughtful gift giver and loved to celebrate Christmas and birthdays. She always made the stuffing for the Thanksgiving meal.
Linda loved to read and would attend book conferences to hear her favorite authors. She also loved movies and music. Recently, she donated her collection of books, movies, and music CDs to the North River Library in Bridgewater and other local charities. Linda was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, where she attended for many years after moving to the Valley. She also adored and spoiled her many cats over the years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, David and wife, Bonnie; and her three nieces, Sarah and Rachel Burchfield and Laura Cook and husband, Tanner.
For the last period of her life, Linda lived at Bridgewater Retirement Community. We are so grateful to the staff of Unity House for all of the love and care they gave her.
Arrangements are being made by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Linda by making a memorial donation to the North River Library, 118 Mt. Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206.
