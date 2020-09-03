Linda L. Cocking
Linda Louise Cocking passed gently and peacefully at 3:00 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020. Her husband, Dean, who survives, was with her for the last months and minutes of a multi-year fight with a complex of serious health conditions.
She was born in New Hartford, N.Y., to Edward and Ellen Pflanz and married Dean, the son of Alice and Floyd Cocking of San Diego, Calif., just over 52 years ago.
Linda graduated from St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing and was an operating room nurse in Utica, N.Y. while her future husband was teaching at the local community college. A little over a year later they married and took up residence in New Brunswick, N.J. while he completed a PhD in Ecology. Those additional four years of nursing led Linda to a ‘retirement in Harrisonburg’ that lasted for 46 years while Dean was a biology faculty member at JMU. Both of the mothers ultimately joined them in Harrisonburg as members of the Sunnyside Retirement Community.
There are no siblings on either side, and in addition, no children. Linda was preceded in death by four aunts, Katherine Straub, Margaret Cogetto, Joan Williams and Alice Rigaud, and an uncle “Bud” Williams. She is survived by five female cousins, AnnaMarie, Greschen, Yvette, Suzie, and Vaye Ann, and she is related to five additional male cousins.
Two of her great loves were animals (particularly dogs including two English Springer Spaniels) and flowers. Over the years Linda enjoyed hiking, music, traveling (never enough she would say) and numerous ‘mini’ collections, and projects for our house and yard. She had a thoughtful and compassionate outlook on life. Linda and Dean lived an integrated lifestyle and spent virtually all of their free time sharing a diversity of experiences. Linda will be greatly missed.
At present no service or visitation in Harrisonburg is planned due to the need for avoiding group assembly during the pandemic.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Due to the 14 day isolation period for visitors to New York State, a post COVID-19 graveside ceremony will occur at a later date within her family plot at Crown Hill Cemetery in Clinton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s name may be made to the Sentara-RMH Hahn Oncology Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.