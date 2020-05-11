Linda Lee Morris
Linda Lee Morris, 75, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. She was born May 27, 1944, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Margie Taylor. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Taylor.
Her family commented that she was a loving mother, devoted wife and the glue that held the family together. She worked as a homemaker, a telemarketer for Massanutten, and finally at Goodwill Industries, where she retired in the early 2000s due to medical concerns.
Linda’s greatest love was for her grandchildren.
On Dec. 25, 1972, she married Carroll Eugene Morris, who survives. She is also survived by five sons, Jimmy Miller, Jeff Miller, Robert Miller and wife, Karen, Shannon Morris and Brian Morris; one daughter, Brandi Morris; grandchildren, Kirsten Morris, Katelynn Morris, J.T. Miller, Jamie Miller, Genesis Morris, Samantha Miller, Courtney Miller and Adam Miller; great-grandchildren, Conner Miller and Lilly Miller; one brother, Jerry Taylor; and one nephew, David Taylor.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
