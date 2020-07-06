Linda Lou Miller, 80, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on July 24, 1939.
Linda had worked at Rocco for 23 years prior to working at the Belle Mead and Village Inn. She was a member of Mount Olivet United Brethren In Christ. She loved working in her flower beds and watching birds and loved animals
She was united in marriage on July 6, 1959, to Allen Olin Miller Jr., who preceded her in death Oct. 23, 1990.
Linda is survived by two sons Chris Miller and wife, Penny, of Afton and Donnie O. Miller of Mount Solon; four grandchildren, Jerrica Miller, Cassandra Miller, Christopher Allen Miller, and Joshua Scott Miller and five great-grandchildren, Makallia Dawn Miller, Devin Rashod Miller, Sierra Renee Miller, Trinity Fyre Campbell, and William Kendall Isaiah Strother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bucky Miller, and daughter, Lora Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mount Olivet United Brethren In Christ in Mount Solon with the Rev. John Christophel and Pastor Daniel Lam officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respect and sign the register book at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
