Linda Lou Rinaca, 74, of Richmond, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. She was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Shenandoah to the late John Jackson Rinaca and Katie Mae Jarrell Rinaca.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, C.W. “Beany” Jarrell.
Ms. Rinaca graduated from Page County High School in 1965. She continued her education at National Business College in Roanoke, where she resided from 1965-1971. In 1971, she moved to Richmond, Va., and worked for the City of Richmond in the Human Services Department. She retired from her position in December of 1997. She was a member of Field’s United Methodist Church in Shenandoah.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shelby J. Jarrell, and her nephew, Steven W. Jarrell, both of Shenandoah.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Shenandoah with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating.
Friends may call at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Sentara RMH Hospice, 871 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
