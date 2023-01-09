Linda Lou Shoemaker Roadcap, 79, of Timberville, died Jan. 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 14, 1943 in Bergton and was a daughter of the late Howard G. and Violet “Louise” Fitzwater Shoemaker.
Linda was a dispatcher for Steve’s Towing and Trans Tech. She was a former owner of the Broadway Quick Lunch. She served as the first female member of the Timberville Town Council and was also a member of Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
On Dec. 24, 1964, she married Wayne Roadcap, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Crystal Collins and husband, Randy, of Broadway; two granddaughters, Morgan Cox and husband, Justen, of Keezletown and Brookelyn Collins of Broadway; and seven half siblings, Maxine Shank, Vincent Mongold, Lawson Mongold, Russell Mongold, Sandra Sonifrank, Marcella Sager and Tony Mongold.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wayne Roadcap; her aunt, who raised her, Mazie Shipe; an infant brother; and two sisters, Betty Holsinger and Joyce Deeds.
Pastors Donnie Owen and Paul Glovier will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Monday (today) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
