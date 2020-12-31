Linda Louise Minnick Lam, 74, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 disease at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Born Sept. 27, 1946, in Briery Branch, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Catherine Kiser Minnick.
On Aug. 27, 1962, she married Roger C. "R.C.” Lam of Elkton, who survives.
Linda worked as a pharmacy clerk for Giant Food Inc. in Maryland and retired in 2000 after nearly 30 years of service.
She was the proud mother of three daughters, Debbie Lam of Ellicott City, Md., Cathy (Gregory) Whitt of Taneytown, Md., and Sandi Riegert of Bald Head Island, N.C. She was a beloved grandmother to seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Tom) BaIent of New Market, Md., Bradley (Elizabeth) Pryor of Crownsville, Md., Whitney (Brady) Earle of Boston, Mass., Brandi Whitt of Aspers, Pa., Cheri Whitt of Taneytown, Md., and Drew and Blake Riegert of Bald Head Island, N.C.; and six great-grandchildren, Everly, Will, Connor and Jake Pryor of Crownsville, Md., Laven BaIent of New Market, Md. and Aidan Whitt of Taneytown, Md.
Linda never met a stranger and loved playing Bingo every week at the McGaheysville Fire Department. She enjoyed reading, puzzle books and spending time playing cards and games with her family.
In addition to her immediate family, Linda is survived by one brother, Everett (Margie) Minnick of Harrisonburg; two half sisters, Kelly Simmons of Bridgewater and Kitty Biller of Dayton and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Talen Balent; two brothers, Earl Minnick Jr. of Frankfort, Ky., and Wayne "Buck" Minnick of Harrisonburg, and one sister, Doris “Peewee” Sampson of Dayton.
The family is grateful for the compassion and quality of care received by Sentara RMH Medical Center during Linda’s treatment.
Funeral services will be private due to current restrictions. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda's name to the McGaheysville Fire Department, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
