Linda Marie Golladay Freeman Hinegardner passed away March 7, 2023, at her residence in Broadway.
She was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of Charles Lindbergh Golladay and Mary Louise Minnick Golladay.
Linda graduated from Broadway High School in 1965 and attended Martinsburg School of Cosmetology from 1965-1966.
On Oct. 29, 1966, she married the love of her life, Howard Lee Freeman. Howard was drafted into the Army, and he and Linda moved to Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. and then later to Fort Hood in Killeen Texas. Linda and Howard moved back to Timberville, Va. in 1968. Linda opened her own beauty shop on Main Street in Broadway on Sept. 22, 1969, which she named the Beauty Boutique. She moved her beauty shop to her residence on Morningside Drive in Broadway in 1972 and ran Easy Elegance for 48 years until she retired on Sept. 22, 2017.
Linda and Howard had four children, Stacy Lee, Gina Gay, Ginger Lynn, and Jill Michele. She loved her children deeply and taught them to be strong, feisty, and confident in every aspect of their life. Linda loved spending time cooking and working in her yard. She was known for preparing extravagant holiday meals for her family and her love of dancing, which both brought her great joy. Linda defined perseverance in her life, demonstrating resilience and strength through many life challenges.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Louise, and her husband, Howard. Linda is survived by two sisters, Connie (Richard) Dennis and Kitty Coakley; four children, Stacy (Kelly) Freeman, Gina (Greg) Yost, Ginger (Craig) Baur, and Jill (Randy) Cosner, all of Broadway. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Brandon Lee (Tiffany) Freeman, Bryce Cole Freeman, Tyler Gregory Yost, Keely Marie Yost, Lindy Lee Yost, Gunnar Lee Baur, Isla Frances Baur, Isaac Nathaniel Crews, Cash Howard Cosner, Mea Marie Cosner, and Branch Levi Freeman.
Linda’s spirited personality will live on in the hearts of those who dearly loved her.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, March 11, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens where Linda will be placed at rest beside her parents and Howard.
In honor of Linda’s wishes, her children and grandchildren will be hosting a celebration party with dancing and festive food in the near future. The family sends their love and thanks to all those who have expressed condolences.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
