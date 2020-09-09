Linda Mae (Harold) Simmons
Linda Mae (Harold) Simmons, 71, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 31, 1948, a daughter of the late Virgil and Reta (Hevener) Harold.
Linda was a nurse at Camelot Health Care (now Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation), where she took pride in the care she extended towards her patients. Linda had the ability to never meet a stranger and could form a connection with anyone she met. She will be best remembered as a loving wife, mom, mother-in-law and grandma Simmons.
Linda was united in marriage on April 3, 1971, to Paul Randall Simmons, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2016.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Simmons of Broadway and Christa Morris and husband, Rodney, of Fulks Run; brothers, Charles Harold and wife, Nancy, of Dayton, and Wayne Harold and wife, Sharon, of Dayton and three grandchildren, Matthew, Gavin and Laney Morris.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Waynesboro with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating.
The family would like to thank the Bridgewater Retirement Community for the care they extended to Linda during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
