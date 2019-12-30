Linda Mae Hensley, 74, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 28, 2019. Mrs. Hensley was born July 15, 1945, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Mike Leroy and Louise Hensley Davis.
She had worked at Massanutten Laundry for eight years before retiring.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Thomas Yancey, and a sister, Bonnie K. Meadows.
She is survived by a son, Barry A. Yancey of Shenandoah; daughters, Lou Ann Yancey and companion, Randall Bowman, of Shenandoah and Ginger Yancey of Scottsville; a sister, Joyce Marie Hensley of Elkton; grandchildren, Brandon Yancey, Keira Marshall and Bradley Ladd; and great-grandchildren, Skylar and Landon Minnick.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
