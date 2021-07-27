Linda Mae Shurkey, 77, of Timberville, passed away July 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
She was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Worcester, Mass., to the late Ethel Louise Gould and Leon Robert Adams.
She was a greeter at Hardees and was a member of the Church of God and Prophecy. Linda had a great sense of humor. She was loved very much and will be missed especially for her laugh.
Surviving are her children, Angie Mayberry and husband, Donnie, of Radford, Va., Joe Shurkey of Timberville, Rebecca Ann “BooBoo” Miller of Timberville and Jeff Shurkey and wife, Diane “Cookie”, of Timberville; four grandchildren, Sarah Ackers and husband, Ian, Regina Mayberry, Matthew Hottinger and Kayla Hottinger; one great-grandchild, Isabel “Izzy” Ackers; and one sister, Susan Kugel and husband, Norman, of Lewes, Del.
There will be a memorial service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Shurkey, 184 E. Riverside Drive, Timberville, VA 22853. Friends may call following the service up until 9 p.m.
The body was cremated. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.