Linda Marie Carter
Linda Marie Carter, 70 a resident of San Clemente, Calif., and formerly a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Feb. 9, 2021.
A daughter of the late “Jim” Charles Julius Carter and Ethel Moore Carter, she was born Jan. 14, 1951, in Harrisonburg, where she graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1969.
Ms. Carter spent half of her life in Harrisonburg and was a member of the Harrisonburg Gospel Assembly. She then moved to San Clemente, Calif., where she resided the other half of her life. She was employed at Rite Aid and was preparing to retire at the end of February 2021.
She is survived by her two sons, Dwayne Carter of Broadway and First Sergeant Wesley C. Carter Company First Sergeant, Force Reconnaissance Company; 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force United States Marine Corps of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; one granddaughter, Sadie Ethel Marie Carter of Massachusetts; three brothers, Charles E. Carter of Oklahoma City, Okla., Carl Carter of Harrisonburg, Va., and “Tony” Anthony Carter of Weyers Cave, Va.; sister, Rhonda Thomas of Jacksonville, Fla.; half sister, Cara Majors of McGaheysville, Va.; and her nieces and nephews, Veronica Phillips, Sophia Carter, Derick Ferguson, Isaac Carter, Danny Ferguson, Candace Ford, Jacqueline Carter, Lydia Carter, “Rod” Roddrick Thomas, Chastity Thomas and Jasmynne Carter.
Ms. Carter was preceded in a death by a brother, Spencer M. Carter.
The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Chapel of the funeral home with Minister Anthony Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
