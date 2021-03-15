Linda Mathias Custer, 76, of Fulks Run, died March 14, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird. She was born May 11, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Ervin Lee and Helen Virginia Kohne Mathias.
Linda was a homemaker and member of The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run.
She was married to Gary L. Custer, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Stacey Custer and wife, Diana, of Fulks Run and Neil Custer and companion, Barbara Jones, of Fulks Run; five grandchildren, Morgan Hijjeh and husband, Andrew, of Timberville, Daniel Custer and wife, Christine, of Criders, Brad Custer of Harrisonburg, Hailey Custer, of Fulks Run and Logan Custer of Fulks Run; a great-granddaughter, Atleigh Grace Custer of Criders; four brothers, Donald Mathias of Fulks Run, Wayne Mathias of Broadway, Barry Mathias of Chesapeake and Jeff Mathias of Timberville; and two sisters, Delyn Morris of Harrisonburg and Brenda Keller of Timberville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Mathias.
Pastor Eric Wetzel will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery. The casket will be closed at the church.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign the guestbook.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral service and funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Willow Estates and Legacy Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
