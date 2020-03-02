Linda May Breeden, 87, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Ms. Breeden was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Stanley, Va., and was the daughter of the late Howard B. and Harriet E. Breeden of Page County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bettie Lou Breeden, who passed away Sept. 12, 2013.
Linda was a member of the Community of Christ (previously Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) and retired from USF&G Insurance in Baltimore, where she was employed for 41 years until her retirement in 1991. She loved the outdoors, playing bingo, and gospel and country music.
She is survived by her caregiver, Linda Vance Breeden, as well as a number of cousins.
Ms. Breeden will be at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends and family may visit from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
