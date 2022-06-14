Linda Packer Bazzle, 74, of Rockingham, died June 12, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Richmond, Va., and was a daughter of the late Donald and Virginia Hall Packer.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church.
On Dec. 21, 1968, she married Wayne Lee Bazzle Sr., who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Michele Bazzle of Rockingham; and a sister, Bonnie Poston of Maryland.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Lee Bazzle Jr.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign a guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.