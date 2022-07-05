Linda Roller Bollinger, 75, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Bollinger was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Bridgewater and was the daughter of the late Oscar Woodrow and Margie Ellen Moyers Roller.
She was a 1965 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and worked at Perdue Foods as a Regional Payroll Administrator for 55 years. She was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Kim Lough and husband, Kevin, of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Heather Lough Sellers and husband, John; and two great-grandchildren, McKinley Sellers and Parker Sellers.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
