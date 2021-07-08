Linda R. Livick
FORT DEFIANCE — Linda Roller Livick, 84, wife of Malcolm Harris Livick Sr., passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Charles S. Roller III and Linda (Todd) Roller Wales.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the full obituary can be viewed at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
