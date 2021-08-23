Linda Sue Ferguson, 73, of Miller Drive, Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Ms. Ferguson was born in Aberdeen, Md., on July 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma (Holmes) Ferguson.
Linda was a retired school teacher in the Rockingham County Schools, teaching at Ottobine Elementary School and in her earlier years at Madison Elementary. She enjoyed doing crafts, storytelling, and watching movies.
Ms. Ferguson was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a number of cousins, Patricia Livengood, Robert “Terry” Holmes, Linda Smith; a special friend, Joyce Sizemore; and her neighbors in Bridgewater.
The funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the Mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg by The Rev. William “Bill” Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
