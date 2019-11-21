Linda S. Ritchie
Linda Sue (Spitzer) Ritchie, 75, a resident of Linville, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Ritchie was born Feb. 12, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Emmer W. and Virginia (Hawse) Spitzer.
She was employed in office positions and was in the loan department of United Bank (Now SunTrust) for years. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, where she taught children’s church and adult Sunday school. She was also the Cherry Grove Cemetery treasurer and helped with church suppers and events. She was a leader in Cub and Boy Scouting earning her Woodbadge Beads. She was an avid reader and loved going to the VMRC pool to exercise.
On Nov. 7, 1963, she married Glen A. Ritchie, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Ricky A. Ritchie and wife, Veda, of Linville; one brother, Carl W. Spitzer of Arlington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Spitzer Sr.
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850 or to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
