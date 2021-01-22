Linda Kay Santmyer passed away peacefully at the Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Jan. 20, 2021. Born in Welch, W.Va., she resided in Fredericksburg for over 35 years.
She was the owner of Style in Motion family hair salon for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob Santmyer; three children, Sandy Stefan of Hopwood, Pa., Bobby Santmyer of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jimmy Santmyer of Ruther Glen, Va.; a brother, Clyde Cox of Mesa, Ariz.; a sister, Carolyn Allen of Hurt, Va., and was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Cox. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren.
Services will be held privately. An online guest book is available at Fredericksburg.com.
