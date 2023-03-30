Linda Singleton Stephens
Linda Singleton Stephens, 77, of Harrisonburg, Va. passed away March 28, 2023.
Linda was born in Danville, Va., and the only child of Thurston and Nola Singleton.
She was a teacher for Rockingham County Public Schools for 37 years, retiring in 2007.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and most recently, by her beloved son, Thomas Scott Stephens.
Surviving are her only daughter, Millicent Stephens Sager, and her husband, Kevin. Linda was blessed with the greatest gift of perfect grandchildren, Katie Sager Heishman and husband, Mat, Andrea Dawn Sager, Ann Rose Stephens Tiahrt and husband, Zach, Karsyn Olivia Sager and Paxton Everett Sager. She was the proud “Fairy godmother” to her goddaughter, Robyn Hylton Keller of Danville, Va. In addition, surviving are her four great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Sara Stephens.
The family visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service for Linda. The service will be directed by the Rev. Adam Blagg and held at 2:00 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St. in Harrisonburg on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Parking will be available at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, College Chorale, or to the library at Elkton Elementary School (RCPS), in Elkton, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
