Linda Lily Snyder, 72, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Snyder was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Paul and Lily May Workman Pennington.
She worked as a laborer in the poultry industry at the Hinton plant and later at Wampler’s Pilgrim’s plant, where she retired from. She enjoyed playing Bingo and playing slots at Charles Town, loved her grandkids, and was proud to be their grandma.
On Dec. 23, 1969, she married Joseph Snyder Jr., who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Snyder is survived by her children, Roberta Barker and husband, Charles, of Hinton and John Snyder and wife, Pam, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Cade Snyder, Rhett Snyder and Addison Snyder; siblings, Robert Pennington of Harrisonburg, Martha Sue Cook of Dayton and Barbara Kline and husband, Harry, of Dayton; and a grandcat, Socky.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Snyder was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Workman.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22802 to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.