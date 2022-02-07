Linda Sue Chapman Stoops, age 65, of Fulks Run, Va., was carried to her heavenly home with the Lord in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2022, while in the embrace of her children and in the comfort of her Earthly home.
She was born March 22, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Claude Z. and LaRue Long Chapman. Also preceded her in death are two brothers, Paul and Kelley Zirkle; and a sister, Shirley Pierce.
Linda was a caregiver by both occupation and nature. Having received her Associates Degree in Nursing in 1981, Linda spent her career as a nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, as a nursing home administrator in several locations in the Shenandoah Valley, and finally retired as a school nurse from the Rockingham County Public Schools system. After retirement, Linda continued to provide care to those in need by spending time visiting with patients at Sentara RMH Medical Center with her companion and therapy dog, Lexi. A charter member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship, Linda also served as a member of the Congregational Care Team.
Linda’s proudest accomplishment and source of pride, however, was her fierce dedication and love for her children, husband, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the rest of her large family. The enormity of Linda’s family was equally matched by her outpouring of caring and love for those closest to her. Serving as a living testament, Linda’s sense of humor, dedication to others, and depth of love has been instilled in each of her remaining family members.
Surviving are seven children, Lori Crouse and husband, Brian, of Broadway, Kelley Hijjeh of Harrisonburg, Sarah Hijjeh and husband, Ryan Conradi, of California, Amber Stoops and husband, Jesse, of Timberville, Andrew Hijjeh and wife, Morgan, of Timberville, Michael Hijjeh, of Harrisonburg and Kaitlyn Green and husband, David, of Harrisonburg; three stepchildren, David Stoops of Waynesboro, Jesse Stoops of Timberville and Edith Stoops, of Charlotte, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Souder and husband, Richard, of Rockingham County and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service at Grace Mennonite Fellowship will be announced in the upcoming days.
Flowers and/or memorial contributions to Grace Mennonite Fellowship are both equally welcomed to honor the life, love, and impact of Linda.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.