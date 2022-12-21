Linda Sue Scheimreif, loving wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Virginia at the age of 77.
Linda was born Feb. 23, 1945, to Dorothy and Bud Ford in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Linda married Charles F. Scheimreif on Jan. 2, 1965. Together they raised four children and resided in Bryans Road, Md. until relocating to Basye, Va. in the Shenandoah Valley in 2009.
Raised in Elizabethtown, Ky., Linda graduated from Elizabethtown High School and later obtained her Nursing degree in Charles County, Md. It was no accident that Linda was to pursue a lifelong career in nursing. She was a caregiver by nature and that was visible in all facets of her life. If she was not visiting or caring for family members, she was supporting the Shenandoah Community alongside her fellow Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church parish members.
Linda was happiest surrounded by family, friends and fellow parish members. Her favorite pastimes were family gatherings with game nights and capturing memories on video. She enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends, reading, jigsaw puzzles and crochet.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Charles Scheimreif; son, Steven Scheimreif (Dianna) of Millersville, Md.; son, Scott Scheimreif (Kimberly) of Chester, Md.; daughter, Kelli Kitts (Brian) of Severna Park, Md. and son, Jason Scheimreif (Jennifer) of Severna Park, Md.; sister, Sandy Allen of Elizabethtown, Ky.; and brother, Larry Ford (Lois) of Flower Mound, Texas. She is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor Linda will be held at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church on Dec. 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Linda would have preferred donations be made to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 3821 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, VA 22842. A subsequent celebration of Linda’s life will be held in the Anne Arundel County, Md. area and scheduled for January 2023. Details on this will be provided through social media and an update to her Tribute page located at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
