Linda Sue Shifflett, 65, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A daughter of Kenneth R. Shifflett and the late Shirley Leake Charlton, she was born on Aug. 17, 1956, in Harrisonburg.
Linda grew up in the Rocky Bar area of Rockingham County. She was a member of the Divine Love Fellowship Church.
On Aug. 16, 1991, she married Ellsworth Shifflett, who preceded her in death.
Besides her father, she is survived by one daughter, Angela Jo Diorio of Mount Solon; two grandsons, Jeffery Eugene Knight Jr. and fiancee, Autumn Orebaugh, and Jeremy Scott Knight and wife, Lauren; one granddaughter, Allison Nicole Wilson; two great-grandsons, Keaton and Koe Knight; one great-granddaughter, Piper Knight; four sisters, Deborah Shifflett and husband, Terry, of McGaheysville, Jackie Holman of Harrisonburg, Nikki Hoover of Harrisonburg and Janice Custer of West Virginia; one brother, James Nelson Shifflett of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with pastor Ted Hott officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
