Linda Sue Turner, 72, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the home of her sister. She was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 7, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Calvin Clinton and Ethel Louise Michael Turner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Flynn and four brothers, Charles Turner, Johnny Turner, Owen Turner and Earl Turner.
Linda was employed in the poultry industry for 42 years and retired from George’s. She loved baking, attending yard sales and tending to her abundant vegetable gardens.
Surviving are two sisters, Betty Moubray and husband, Carroll, and Helen Rosser and husband, Eddie, all of Elkton; a brother, Winston Turner and wife, Becky, of Dayton and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Linda resided her last few years in the home of Betty and Carroll who were her caregivers along with Helen. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the many nurses and doctors of Sentara Hospice, Sentara RMH Medical Center and Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
